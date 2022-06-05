First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $20.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.