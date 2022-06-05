First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will report $30.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.21 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $25.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

FGBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,535. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

