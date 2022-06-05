First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Holdings Cut by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $785,949.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,938 shares of company stock valued at $186,306. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

