FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah. “

FINW opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Tilis acquired 3,050 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $45,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 317,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $122,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

