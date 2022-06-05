Financial Survey: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and National Retail Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 National Retail Properties 1 3 1 1 2.33

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. National Retail Properties has a consensus price target of $49.89, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and National Retail Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 9.41 $382.65 million $1.21 9.30 National Retail Properties $726.41 million 10.49 $290.11 million $1.67 25.93

LXP Industrial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Retail Properties. LXP Industrial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties pays out 126.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 106.18% 16.80% 9.14% National Retail Properties 42.73% 8.05% 4.02%

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

