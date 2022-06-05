Financial Contrast: Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) versus FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and FS Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 3.25 $11.42 million N/A N/A FS Bancorp $133.89 million 1.78 $37.41 million $3.76 8.00

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp 25.20% 13.42% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and FS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. FS Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential downside of 36.03%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 21 full bank service branches and 10 home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Thurston, and Lewis counties; and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

