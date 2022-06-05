Financial Contrast: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Kinross Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.57) -3.18 Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.59 $221.20 million ($0.36) -12.64

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.41% Kinross Gold -12.88% 6.27% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NextSource Materials and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinross Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67

NextSource Materials presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.31%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $8.23, indicating a potential upside of 80.86%. Given NextSource Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

