Financial Contrast: Duolingo (DUOL) vs. The Competition

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Duolingo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duolingo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $250.77 million -$60.13 million -50.76 Duolingo Competitors $1.74 billion $274.48 million -44,128.57

Duolingo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Duolingo. Duolingo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duolingo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 2 7 0 2.78 Duolingo Competitors 2904 13836 25075 694 2.55

Duolingo currently has a consensus target price of $123.63, indicating a potential upside of 38.38%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 56.32%. Given Duolingo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duolingo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Duolingo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -21.26% -16.22% -10.97% Duolingo Competitors -30.70% -64.68% -8.03%

Summary

Duolingo competitors beat Duolingo on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc. develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

