FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 905,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

