FairGame (FAIR) Tops One Day Volume of $90,827.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $90,827.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

