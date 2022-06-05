F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in F5 were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.95.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,021. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

