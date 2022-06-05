Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Lifted by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,417,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,609,000 after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.94. 911,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,955. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.