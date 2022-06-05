Exeedme Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $548,268.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 545.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.76 or 0.08615274 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

