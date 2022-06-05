EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 112.3% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $42,346.44 and approximately $85,470.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002502 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.01914409 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00291904 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.