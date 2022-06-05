Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-14.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.55-3.61 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.06.

Shares of ESS opened at $283.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.65. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $275.33 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,152,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

