Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $307.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.