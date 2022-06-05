Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1,990.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

