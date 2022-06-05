Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,943. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$13.12 and a 52-week high of C$29.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

