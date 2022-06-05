Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

NYSE:EQR opened at $76.07 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

