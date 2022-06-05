Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 359,464 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $367,000. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 70.4% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.