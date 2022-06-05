EOS Force (EOSC) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.11 Million

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. EOS Force has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $34,853.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00082538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00252085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031046 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

