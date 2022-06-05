EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.98.
EnWave Company Profile (Get Rating)
