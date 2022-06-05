EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Raymond James downgraded shares of EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NWVCF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

EnWave Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.