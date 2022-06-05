Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis cut shares of Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Enveric Biosciences to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ ENVB opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.74.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enveric Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.