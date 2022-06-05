Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $148,119.54

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $148,119.54 and $163,747.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

