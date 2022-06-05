EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

ESMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EngageSmart by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,181 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $43,808,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 810,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,055. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

