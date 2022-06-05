Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given Buy Rating at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

