EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to announce $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 184,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,274. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

