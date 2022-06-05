Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELDN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. On average, research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.