Electrum Dark (ELD) Hits Market Cap of $1,273.31

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 163.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $1,273.31 and $4.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 158.4% higher against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002876 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

