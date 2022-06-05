Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Eisai alerts:

ESALY opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Eisai has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.