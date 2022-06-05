Efinity Token Price Down 6.2% This Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

