Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.32 billion and the lowest is $5.23 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $20.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $22.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Eaton stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,025. Eaton has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

