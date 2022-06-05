E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $869.34

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$869.34 and traded as low as C$850.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$850.00, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$869.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$898.14.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported C$68.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

About E-L Financial (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

