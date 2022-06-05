DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $25.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DZSI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get DZS alerts:

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in DZS by 44.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DZS by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DZS by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.