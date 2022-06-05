DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.33 million, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

