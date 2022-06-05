DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,121,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.25% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.15 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

