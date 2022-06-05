DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,923 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after buying an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

