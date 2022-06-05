DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 22,132 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

NYSE WMS opened at $113.36 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

