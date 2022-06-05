DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 106,202 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 302.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,202 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

