DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.50% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MarineMax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZO. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

