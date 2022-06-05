DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,761,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

