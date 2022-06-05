DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,198,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

NYSE DUK opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

