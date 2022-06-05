DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $131.99 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

