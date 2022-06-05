DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 9,585 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

