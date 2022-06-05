DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.70 ($33.01) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €31.52 ($33.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.50 and its 200-day moving average is €34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($45.03).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

