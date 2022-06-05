DuckDaoDime Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $111,551.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00008152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.45 or 0.09253156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00435543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031474 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

