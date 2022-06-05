DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,634,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.86% of DraftKings worth $319,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in DraftKings by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $872,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

