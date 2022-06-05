Dotmoovs (MOOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.37 Million

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,784.50 or 0.99995688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

