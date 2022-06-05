DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Evercore ISI

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.24.

NYSE:DASH opened at $68.04 on Thursday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $4,075,974.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at $54,755,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

