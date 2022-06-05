Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

DLTR opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

